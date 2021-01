Category: World Published on Monday, 04 January 2021 17:00 Hits: 7

The number of new COVID-19 cases in Russia’s second-largest city of St. Petersburg has surpassed that of Moscow for the first time since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

