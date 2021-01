Category: World Published on Monday, 04 January 2021 15:05 Hits: 7

Iranian forces captured the South Korean-flagged chemicals tanker in the Gulf's Strait of Hormuz. Tehran wants US sanction-related funds frozen in South Korean banks released.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/iran-seizes-south-korean-flagged-oil-tanker/a-56126225?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf