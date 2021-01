Category: World Published on Monday, 04 January 2021 17:26 Hits: 7

Scotland on Monday announced the most stringent Covid-19 lockdown since last March just as the UK's Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, was due to announce tougher curbs in England to contain a rapidly spreading outbreak of a new coronavirus variant.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20210104-covid-19-scotland-set-for-lockdown-as-johnson-to-announce-new-england-restrictions