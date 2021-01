Category: World Published on Monday, 04 January 2021 13:43 Hits: 11

To combat misinformation, an international group of researchers has turned to TikTok to answer questions from the public about the Covid-19 vaccine. The scientists, members of the TeamHalo initiative, hope to convince the population to get the vaccine. Rômulo Neris is participating in the project from Brazil.

