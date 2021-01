Category: World Published on Monday, 04 January 2021 13:36 Hits: 8

Dubai Airports and the operator of Hyderabad airport, GMR Hyderabad, have agreed a logistics deal for COVID-19 vaccine distribution to handle up to 300 tonnes of vaccines per day, the companies said on Monday.

