Category: World Published on Monday, 04 January 2021 13:02 Hits: 10

Although new leadership in the United States will not miraculously end the COVID-19 pandemic and recession, it at least enables the global response that is urgently needed. The question now is whether the US and Europe can double down on stimulus and come to the aid of the developing world.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/onpoint/covid19-recovery-depends-on-fiscal-stimulus-sdr-and-debt-restructuring-by-joseph-e-stiglitz-2021-01