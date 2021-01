Category: World Published on Monday, 04 January 2021 10:20 Hits: 3

After four years of civil war in Anglophone Cameroon, state and rebel forces have refused to engage in serious dialoge while citizens and children suffer in crossfire. DW's Adrian Kriesch reports from western Cameroon.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/cameroon-s-anglophone-crisis-no-end-in-sight/a-56106405?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf