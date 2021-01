Category: World Published on Monday, 04 January 2021 09:28 Hits: 3

The US military on Monday blamed the Taliban for a spate of assassinations of prominent Afghans, the first time Washington has directly accused the insurgent group of the killings.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/us-military-blames-taliban-afghanistan-assassinations-violence-13890432