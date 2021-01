Category: World Published on Monday, 04 January 2021 10:52 Hits: 4

The move would put Iran just a short, technical step away from producing weapons grade nuclear material. It comes amid heightened tensions between Iran and the US in the waning days of the Trump administration.

