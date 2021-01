Category: World Published on Monday, 04 January 2021 00:29 Hits: 3

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange will learn on Monday whether a British judge has approved his extradition to the United States to face charges including espionage over the release of secret U.S. military documents.

