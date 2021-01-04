The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

UK judge refuses US request to extradite WikiLeaks founder Assange

Category: World Hits: 3

UK judge refuses US request to extradite WikiLeaks founder Assange WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has emerged as one of the most controversial whistleblowers of recent times, hailed by supporters as a fearless campaigner for press freedom and denounced by critics as reckless, self-aggrandising and even dangerous. On Monday, a London court turned down a US request to extradite Assange, who is charged with espionage and leaking classified documents related to the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan in a trial critics say is a test case for press freedom.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20210104-wikileaks-founder-assange-s-extradition-trial-a-test-for-press-freedom-rights-groups-say

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version