An Algerian supporter of the Hirak protest movement was sentenced to three years in jail Monday for satirical social media posts mocking the government and religion, a campaign group said.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/africa/20210104-algerian-protester-sentenced-to-three-years-for-posting-satirical-memes