Category: World Published on Monday, 04 January 2021 11:10 Hits: 3

LONDON (Reuters) - A British judge ruled on Monday that WikiLeaks' founder Julian Assange should not be extradited to the United States to face charges of breaking a spying law and conspiring to hack government computers. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/01/04/uk-judge-rules-wikileaks039-assange-should-not-be-extradited-to-united-states