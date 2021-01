Category: World Published on Monday, 04 January 2021 11:37 Hits: 2

Norwegian rescue workers said Monday they were still hoping to find survivors from a landslide that buried homes in a village five days ago, killing at least seven people.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/still-hope-for-survivors-after-norway-landslide-rescuers-13890940