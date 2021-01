Category: World Published on Monday, 04 January 2021 11:53 Hits: 4

LONDON: A British judge on Monday (Jan 4) ruled that WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange should not be extradited to the United States to face espionage charges for publishing hundreds of thousands of secret documents online. District Judge Vanessa Baraitser said the 49-year-old Australian publisher ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/uk-judge-rules-against-wikileaks-assange-us-extradition-13890948