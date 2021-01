Category: World Published on Monday, 04 January 2021 07:57 Hits: 8

Rebel fighters captured the southern diamond-mining city of Bangassou in the Central African Republic on Sunday, weeks after they were accused of an attempted coup and ahead of partial results from a tense presidential election.

