Category: World Published on Monday, 04 January 2021 09:45 Hits: 9

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore said on Monday its police will be able to use data obtained by its coronavirus contact-tracing technology for criminal investigations, a decision likely to increase privacy concerns around the system. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/01/04/singapore-covid-19-contact-tracing-data-accessible-to-police