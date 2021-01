Category: World Published on Sunday, 03 January 2021 13:16 Hits: 3

VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis on Sunday (Jan 3) condemned people who had gone abroad on holiday to escape COVID-19 lockdowns, saying they needed to show greater awareness of the suffering of others. Speaking after his weekly noon blessing, Pope Francis said he had read newspaper reports of people ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/covid-19-pope-criticises-people-going-on-holiday-flee-lockdowns-13885116