Category: World Published on Saturday, 02 January 2021 20:55 Hits: 6

The Al-Qaeda-linked Group to Support Islam and Muslims (GSIM) has claimed responsibility for an attack that killed three French soldiers in Mali, a statement released by its propaganda platform Al-Zallaqa said.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/africa/20210102-al-qaeda-linked-jihadist-group-claims-deaths-of-french-soldiers-in-mali