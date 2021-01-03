How scared are they? Trump tries to declare Georgia Senate runoff 'illegal and invalid'

Category: World Published on Sunday, 03 January 2021 02:30 Hits: 7

Typically, a Republican incumbent in Georgia should be a shoo-in for re-election, especially in a special election. Not this time. Early voting has been enormous in Georgia, breaking all records. By Dec. 7, over a million absentee ballots had been requested. Neither of these statistics bode well for Republicans. That party’s voters tend to vote on the day of the election, but historically, special elections are dominated by affluent suburban voters—not rural voters. The Republican lean in these areas shifted Democratic quite bigly in November, and that’s not going to change on Jan. 5.

Even worse, David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler are uniquely unpopular incumbents, since they both used their positions to significantly profit off of their constituents’ pandemic pain. Finally, and worst of all, there’s Donald Trump.

The GOP is begging Trump to stop telling his supporters that Georgia’s elections are corrupt, which threatens to suppress Republican turnout. Yet Trump would rather Georgians believe the election was implausibly rigged—with help from everyone from Republican officials and judges to his loyal governor buddy, Brian Kemp—and lose both Senate seats. That’s better than his followers thinking him a loser. Trump really is that selfish and stupid.

Trump isn’t going to stop what he’s doing, but he’s not going to take any blame for a Loeffler or Perdue loss, either. Instead, Trump’s new strategy is to declare the runoff to be “illegal and invalid,” before attempting to get unfavorable results thrown out by the courts or state legislature.

That has worked so very well for him thus far.

....is therefore both illegal and invalid, and that would include the two current Senatorial Elections. In Wisconsin, Voters not asking for applications invalidates the Election. All of this without even discussing the millions of fraudulent votes that were cast or altered! January 1, 2021

Trump really has been on a tear since Nov. 3.

At his December rally in Georgia, which was supposed to be focused on getting Loeffler and Perdue elected, Trump infamously allowed the sitting senators a total of just two minutes’combined speaking time, while he spent the remaining hour-plus whining about how unfair Georgia was to him, and how “corrupt” the election was. Trump has also attacked Loeffler and Purdue for not supporting his zero-hour call for $2,000 stimulus checks. Democrats have already been exploiting the internal strife, running ads and buying billboards that showcase Trump questioning the point of even voting in Georgia, or complaining about the lack of fealty from the candidates.

The thing is, Delusional Donald doesn’t care. If Democrats Jon Ossoff and Rev. Raphael Warnock both win their respective runoffs, the two-time popular vote loser will declare it’s because voters were angry that Trump didn’t win in November, and insist that Perdue and Loeffler were insufficiently loyal. Also, he’s sure to complain that the election was rigged. He will demand that the state legislature invalidate the results, and while they are it, they might as well invalidate the electoral certification of Joe Biden as well.

If the GOP holds on to both seats, of course, it will all be completely because of Trump, and the fact that he is so awesome, his supporters voted to cancel out the obvious corruption. However, if the GOP wins just one seat, he’ll claim that’s because the winning candidate was awesome and Trump-like, while the other was a loser. Also, he’ll likely insist that the race was rigged where the Republican lost, but not the other one … because reasons. Maybe Dominion didn’t have the time to fix them both

Just you watch.

