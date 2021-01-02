South Dakota governor pushes back against Trump's call for her to challenge Thune for his Senate seat

Category: World Published on Saturday, 02 January 2021 19:43 Hits: 3

As President Donald Trump continues his attempts to divide the Republican Party, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R) is pushing back against his call for her to run against Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) and challenge him for his Senate seat.

On Friday, Jan. 1, Trump tweeted his praises of Noem as he shared his expectations of her for the upcoming 2022 primary election, according to the Angus-Leader.

"I hope to see the great Governor of South Dakota [Kristi Noem], run against RINO @SenJohnThune, in the upcoming 2022 Primary," Trump tweeted. "She would do a fantastic job in the U.S. Senate, but if not Kristi, others are already lining up. South Dakota wants strong leadership, NOW!"

In response to Trump's remarks, Noem pushed back again. Ian Fury, the governor's communications director, told the publication that her "position hasn't changed." Although Trump also claimed others are lining up to challenge Thune for his seat, no potential candidates have been reported.

Trump's latest attack aimed at Thune follows the Republican senator's pushback against the president's efforts to overturn the presidential election.

In December, Thune was one of the few Republican lawmakers to accept the election results and acknowledging President-elect Joe Biden's victory. He also made it clear that he saw no evidence of voter fraud and has no intention of challenging the Electoral College as he admitted that he believes the legal challenges will go nowhere.

"In the Senate, it would go down like a shot dog," said Thune. "I just don't think that it makes a lot of sense to put everybody through this when you know what the ultimate outcome is going to be."

As expected, Thune's remarks angered Trump as it is no secret that the president views opposing opinions as a form of betrayal. However, the Republican governor shared a different perspective of the previous calls for her to challenge Thune for his Senate seat.

At that time, Noem tweeted, "[John Thune] is a friend of mine, and I will not be challenging him. I'm honored to be Governor of South Dakota and will ask the people to give me an opportunity to continue serving them as Governor in 2022.

