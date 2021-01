Category: World Published on Saturday, 02 January 2021 16:44 Hits: 3

Authorities in Lahore have detained Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi, the alleged leader of a militant group blamed for the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks. Those shootings and bombings led to the deaths of more than 160 civilians.

