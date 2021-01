Category: World Published on Saturday, 02 January 2021 18:46 Hits: 3

For truck drivers, Brexit is causing some annoying new problems. But the chaos that was feared on the day following the UK's final exit from the EU did not transpire, as Bernd Riegert reports from Calais.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/brexit-the-view-from-the-french-side-of-the-channel/a-56116985?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf