Category: World Published on Saturday, 02 January 2021 18:30 Hits: 3

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India's drugs regulator is likely to approve administering two doses of the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine and another locally-developed one by Bharat Biotech, each four weeks apart, two sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Saturday. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/01/03/india-likely-to-approve-two-dose-regimen-for-covid-vaccines-4-weeks-apart---sources