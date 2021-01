Category: World Published on Saturday, 02 January 2021 09:54 Hits: 5

An Afghan journalist and human rights activist was shot and killed on Friday by unidentified gunmen in western Afghanistan, the fifth journalist to be killed in the war-ravaged country in the past two months, a provincial spokesman said.

