PUTRAJAYA (Bernama): The BASE jump training in conjunction with 2021 Federal Territories Day has been cancelled Saturday (Jan 2) and Sunday (Jan 3) following a fatal incident involving one of the jumpers at the Women, Family and Community Development Ministry building Friday (Jan 1). Read full story

