Category: World Published on Friday, 01 January 2021 22:07 Hits: 7

Iran has informed the International Atomic Energy Agency that it intends to produce uranium enriched to up to 20 percent purity, well beyond the threshold set by the 2015 Vienna accord, the UN nuclear watchdog said Friday.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/middle-east/20210101-iran-says-it-will-enrich-uranium-up-to-20-percent-un-nuclear-watchdog-says