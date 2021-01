Category: World Published on Saturday, 02 January 2021 06:18 Hits: 7

A federal judge on Friday rejected a lawsuit from a Republican congressman that sought to allow Vice President Mike Pence to reject Electoral College votes for Joe Biden when Congress meets on Jan. 6 to certify his victory over President Donald Trump.

