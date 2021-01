Category: World Published on Saturday, 02 January 2021 07:19 Hits: 6

PASIR GUDANG: Umno is notĀ rulingĀ out the possibility of contesting under the Barisan Nasional ticket during the 15th General Election (GE15), says its vice president Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/01/02/khaled-nordin-umno-not-ruling-out-contesting-under-bn-instead-of-pn-in-ge15