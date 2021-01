Category: World Published on Tuesday, 29 December 2020 15:33 Hits: 1

Mexico expects delivery of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine to increase to over 100,000 doses by Jan. 4 and more than 1.4 million doses by the end of next month, according to a schedule outlined by the president on Tuesday.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/covid-19-mexico-expects-100-000-pfizer-vaccines-by-early-january-13861338