Category: World Published on Tuesday, 29 December 2020 21:29 Hits: 1

U.S. Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will receive a COVID-19 vaccine live on television on Tuesday, as the incoming Biden administration seeks to boost confidence in the inoculation even while warning it will be months before it is generally available.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/covid-19-kamala-harris-vaccinated-urges-trust-process-13861232