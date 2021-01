Category: World Published on Tuesday, 29 December 2020 23:17 Hits: 1

The Canadian province of Quebec on Tuesday urged the federal government to require COVID-19 testing for residents returning from year-end vacations, after images of maskless tourists frolicking on overseas beaches hit social media as cases rise.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/canada-quebec-covid-19-airport-testing-quaratine-checks-13863560