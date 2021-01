Category: World Published on Tuesday, 29 December 2020 23:30 Hits: 1

WASHINGTON: The first known US case of a highly infectious coronavirus variant was detected in Colorado, Colorado Governor Jared Polis said on Tuesday (Dec 29). Polis announced on Twitter that his state had discovered a case of a highly infectious coronavirus variant B117 first detected in the ...

