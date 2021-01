Category: World Published on Thursday, 31 December 2020 22:10 Hits: 2

More than 2.5 billion doses have been ordered worldwide of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, providing a ray of hope in the fight against the pandemic, says a University of Southampton observer.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/commentary/commentary-uk-s-approval-of-the-oxford-astrazeneca-could-be-13870536