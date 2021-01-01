Category: World Published on Friday, 01 January 2021 15:15 Hits: 3

India’s ruling Hindu nationalist party has launched a legal campaign against "love jihad", a conspiracy theory that Muslims are luring Hindu women into marriage, that is shrinking liberties in a country that has long celebrated endogamy. But in some quarters, opponents are choosing to resist the divisive narrative and give love a chance.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/asia-pacific/20210101-all-you-need-is-not-love-jihad-but-liberty-say-india-s-embattled-interfaith-couples