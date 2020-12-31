The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Iran Foreign Minister: Intelligence from Iraq Warns of U.S. Plot

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohamad Yavad Zarif has commented on the flight of two United States strategic bombers to the Middle East, stating that intelligence data from Iraq warned of a U.S. plot, with the aim of "fabricating a pretext for war.”

"Instead of fighting Covid in the US, Donald Trump and his cohorts waste billions to fly B-52s and send armadas to OUR region," he wrote on his personal Twitter account.

"Intelligence [data] from Iraq indicates [U.S.] plot to FABRICATE pretext for war," he continued, noting that "Iran doesn’t seek war, but will OPENLY and DIRECTLY defend its people, security and vital interests.”

The U.S. sent two B-52 strategic bombers to the Middle East to show its willingness to respond to any aggression from its adversaries, the commander of the Central Command, General Frank McKenzie, announced this Wednesday. The planes flew non-stop from the U.S. Air Force Base in Minot (North Dakota) to the Persian Gulf region and returned to U.S. territory this Wednesday.

"The United States continues to deploy its combat capabilities in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility to deter any potential adversary and make clear that we are ready and able to respond to any aggression directed against the Americans or our interests," McKenzie said.

The general did not mention any state, but a senior military official said the bombers' flight was in response to signs that Iran may be planning to carry out an attack against the U.S. and targets of its allies in Iraq or other countries in the region in the coming days. This offensive may be carried out in retaliation for the assassination of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani, following a U.S. air strike at Baghdad International Airport in January.

Read more https://www.telesurenglish.net/news/iran-foreign-minister-intelligence-from-iraq-warns-of-us-plot-20201231-0019.html

