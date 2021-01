Category: World Published on Friday, 01 January 2021 13:15 Hits: 5

VATICAN CITY (Reuters) - Pope Francis reappeared on Friday after chronic sciatic pain forced him to miss the Church's New Year services, and made no mention of his ailment as he delivered his traditional appeal for world peace. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/01/01/pope-reappears-after-pain-flare-up-calls-for-peace-in-new-year-message