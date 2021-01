Category: World Published on Thursday, 31 December 2020 14:21 Hits: 0

While some of the world's richest and most technologically advanced countries have struggled to contain the spread and morbidity of COVID-19, Rwanda has set a shining example of how to manage a pandemic and safeguard public health. Chief among its advantages is a health-care system based on equity, access, and public trust.

