Category: World Published on Thursday, 31 December 2020 15:38 Hits: 0

With the completion of a major investment treaty between the European Union and China, the new year will begin on a promising footing. Now is the time for the world's leading powers to stop casting stones from glass houses, and start coming together to end the pandemic and set the stage for a green, digital global recovery.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/eu-china-investment-agreement-by-jeffrey-d-sachs-2020-12