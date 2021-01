Category: World Published on Thursday, 31 December 2020 20:49 Hits: 0

The World Health Organization has granted its first emergency use validation to BioNTech-Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine. That should allow countries to speed up regulatory approval.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/coronavirus-who-approves-emergency-use-of-biontech-pfizer-covid-vaccine/a-56107389?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf