Category: World Published on Thursday, 31 December 2020 16:31 Hits: 0

China's leaders are probably right that reining in the private sector will strengthen their grip on power in the short term. But, in the longer term, the biggest casualty of China’s “antitrust” crackdown may be the one monopoly it is meant to protect: the Communist Party's lock on political power.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/alibaba-anti-monopoly-investigation-cpc-by-minxin-pei-2020-12