Category: World Published on Friday, 01 January 2021 11:17 Hits: 8

PETALING JAYA: The Health Ministry identified three new Covid-19 clusters in the country including in Selangor, Johor and Penang on Friday (Jan 1). Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/01/01/three-new-covid-19-clusters-identified-on-friday-jan-1-says-health-dg