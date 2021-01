Category: World Published on Friday, 01 January 2021 09:37 Hits: 9

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia on Friday reported 27,039 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, including 5,907 in Moscow, pushing the national tally to 3,186,336. Read full story

