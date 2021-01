Category: World Published on Friday, 01 January 2021 00:52 Hits: 8

After more than four years of political wrangling, the United Kingdom finally left the European Union on December 31. Brexit, which has dominated politics on both sides of the Channel since 2016, became a reality as Big Ben struck 11:00 pm (2300 GMT) in London, just as Brussels and most of mainland Europe ushered in 2021.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20210101-france-24-s-special-brexit-coverage-as-the-uk-finally-leaves-the-eu