Category: World Published on Friday, 01 January 2021 03:06 Hits: 10

Britain on Thursday finally severed its turbulent half-century partnership with Europe, quitting the EU single market and customs union to go its own way four-and-a-half years after its shock vote to leave the bloc.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20210101-brexit-becomes-reality-as-britain-leaves-its-48-year-partnership-with-europe