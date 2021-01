Category: World Published on Friday, 01 January 2021 07:06 Hits: 11

TOKYO (Reuters) - New Year's Day is the biggest holiday in Japan's calendar, but this year's festivities have been subdued following record highs in new coronavirus cases nationwide and calls from the government to stay home. Read full story

