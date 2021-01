Category: World Published on Thursday, 31 December 2020 10:48 Hits: 2

Media reports claim that Donald Trump was briefed on alleged Chinese bounties earlier this month. In the past, Russia was also accused of offering money to Afghan militants to attack US troops.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/china-offered-afghan-militants-bounties-to-attack-us-soldiers-reports/a-56103735?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf