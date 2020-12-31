The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Amid racial injustice, Black Lives Matter movement gains momentum in Brazil

Amid racial injustice, Black Lives Matter movement gains momentum in Brazil On May 25, the death of George Floyd in the United States sent shockwaves internationally. That same week, in Rio de Janeiro, 14-year-old João Pedro was shot dead by police – with few repercussions. In Brazil, where 56 percent of the population is Black, compared to 13 percent in the US, racism is deeply rooted in society. Brazilian police, understood to be some of the most violent in the world, kill 17 times more Black people than American officers. Miles from Minneapolis, a Brazilian Black Lives Matter movement is gaining momentum. Our correspondents report.

