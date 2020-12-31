The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Debunked in 2020: Conspiracies and fake news surrounding the Covid-19 pandemic

Debunked in 2020: Conspiracies and fake news surrounding the Covid-19 pandemic With Covid-19 dominating the news in 2020, numerous examples of fake and misleading images have emerged online. The FRANCE 24 Observers team has sorted through countless claims to separate the fact from the fiction. From rumours about the origin of the virus to the effects of wearing face masks, here are some of the most notable claims we debunked this year.

Read more https://observers.france24.com/en/americas/20201231-debunked-in-2020-covid19-pandemic-rumours-conspiracies-fake-news

