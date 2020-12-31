The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Pandemic, protests, police violence: 2020 as seen through amateur videos

Pandemic, protests, police violence: 2020 as seen through amateur videos Just like every year, the FRANCE 24 Observers covered the news through amateur images. Our team wrote more than 500 articles this year, with the help of citizen journalists around the world who filmed remarkable events in their communities. Pandemic, lockdown, overcrowded hospitals, protests and police brutality... we take a look back at the most striking videos of this unforgettable year. 

Read more https://observers.france24.com/en/tv-shows/the-observers/20201231-2020-in-review-video-best-of-amateur-images

